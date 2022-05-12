Roman Reigns reportedly will not be a part of WWE Hell in a Cell

Current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to miss the Hell in a Cell premium live event, as per recent reports.

Reigns unified both the Universal and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar. Following the Showcase Of The Immortals, the Tribal Chief defended his title at multiple live events against Drew McIntyre, including twice during the company's tour of Europe.

Although WWE had previously advertised the champion for Hell in a Cell, he has since been taken off the promotional material for July and August's shows. However, the star is in the plans for Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingNews.co) that the Head Of The Table will not be utilized for every premium live event. He will be available for television in the build-up to the major events. However, Roman's latest contract will see him work fewer dates.

"Basically, Roman Reigns is not going to be on every pay-per-view. He’s off the Chicago show [Hell in a Cell]. He will be doing pay-per-views this summer. Even though he was removed from all the advertising after June 24…in Austin…he’s been removed from all advertising from house shows, TVs, and everything except for the two stadium shows. He will do TVs to build up those shows. It’s not like he’s not going to be on TV, but he’s not going to be doing a lot of dates and from what I understand, the shows he will be on eventually probably sooner rather than later, they’ll start advertising him.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

When will Roman Reigns' next title defense be?

Meltzer elaborated on Roman's status in his report and said that the latter would be doing more shows than Brock Lesnar, who appears occasionally on WWE programming.

According to the veteran journalist, the 36-year-old might have wrestled in his last six-man tag match with the Usos for the foreseeable future. Dave also claimed that Roman's next title defense would possibly be at Money in the Bank, which takes place on July 2nd.

“Yeah, I think he’s going to be on more shows than Lesnar, but not appreciably more….No singles champion. When he was in the pay-per-view, he said after the pay-per-view that this may be the last time he does a six-man tag with The Usos. He’s not planning on anything like that. The next championship match will be on July 2nd. So, they have all these house shows with no champion.” (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Along with The Bloodline, Roman Reigns defeated Randy Orton, Riddle, and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash. It remains to be seen how WWE books the Head of the Table for television without featuring him at Hell in a Cell.

What are your thoughts on The Tribal Chief's potential WWE schedule? Sound off in the comments below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh