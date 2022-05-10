Has Roman Reigns signed a new contract with WWE?

Roman Reigns has been at the top of his game since initially winning the Universal Championship at the Payback event in August 2020. The Tribal Chief is, as he claims to be, in God mode and continues to phenomenally retain his spot at the summit of WWE, alongside his Bloodline, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Being accompanied by Paul Heyman, The Head of the Table is, as of this writing, on a 600+ day reign as the Universal Champion. Now, adding the WWE Championship to his waist, he is officially the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All Match at WrestleMania 38.

The Needle Mover has steam-rolled everyone that has been put in his way, including the likes of Goldberg, Finn Bálor, and John Cena. He is portrayed as an unstoppable force, which has ultimately seen him fly through the proverbial glass ceiling and beyond.

At a recent WWE house show in Trenton, NJ, The Tribal Chief broke character and thanked fans for their support. He also noted that he might not be back to perform again in the town, which has left many stunned and wondering if Roman Reigns is leaving the company in the near future.

So what is the situation at the moment? Is The Head of the Table leaving WWE, or has he recently signed a new contract with fewer dates?

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Roman Reigns has indeed signed a new deal. According to the veteran journalist, The Tribal Chief will possibly work a unique schedule similar to Brock Lesnar's, which means he will work a lot fewer dates than he currently does.

Who will Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against next?

Although Roman Reigns didn't defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this past weekend at WrestleMania Backlash, the next contender appears to be ready and in front of eyes.

Drew McIntyre recently stepped up to assist RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in their feud with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The rivalry has seen Roman and Drew have a staredown against each other, as well as colliding in the ring at WrestleMania Backlash in a six-man tag team match.

As it stands, The Scottish Warrior is well-positioned to be the next challenger, which could ultimately happen this summer when the company hosts a series of stadium events that concludes in McIntyre's home nation, the United Kingdom, in September. The writing could already be on the wall for The Head of the Table.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns reportedly signing a new deal with fewer dates? Let us know in the comments section below!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy that Roman Reigns has reportedly signed a new deal, albeit for fewer dates? Yes No 20 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh