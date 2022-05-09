Backstage news on Roman Reigns' WWE deal and future after WrestleMania Backlash - Reports 

Roman Reigns recently turned a few heads by teasing a potential WWE exit during a post-match promo at a live event.

Fightful was the first to report that the Tribal Chief had no plans on leaving the company as speculation suggested that he might wrestle fewer dates moving forward.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio episode, Dave Meltzer provided an update and revealed that Roman Reigns has signed a new WWE deal, which does not include several house shows.

Roman Reigns is far from done with WWE and will just compete in lesser live event matches as he continues his record-breaking run as the promotion's undisputed world champion:

"It's not it for him. But the situation is that he got a new deal, and the new deal is for far less dates," reported Dave Meltzer. "So, he's not going to be doing; I don't know how many house shows he is going to be doing, but it would be much less than the number that he is doing right now." [00:30 - 00:45]

Roman Reigns' new deal is reportedly similar to what Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan had in WWE

Roman Reigns is inarguably WWE's most valuable superstar right now. Meltzer noted that the Bloodline leader now has the backstage power to dictate the terms of his contract.

Reigns has reached a level where he can afford to opt for a relatively relaxed schedule, similar to Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar. This would enable him to protect his body as he adds more years to his resume.

"So, it's one of the perks of being there for a while and being valuable there because you can call certain shots, continued Meltzer. "He's got the power to maintain the championship and work fewer dates like Lesnar had and Hulk Hogan used to have, so he's going to be in a new phase in his life. He's got young kids and everything like that; he is in his mid to late 30s and probably wants to preserve his body a little more." [oo:46 - 1:10]

Reigns and The Usos headlined WrestleMania Backlash against the babyface collective of RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. The Bloodline predictably emerged as the winners and continued their dominance in WWE.

Did you enjoy the main event showdown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande