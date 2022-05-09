Backstage update on Roman Reigns’ WWE future following Trenton promo

Are Roman Reigns' days in WWE numbered?

Last night at a WWE Live event in Trenton, New Jersey, Roman Reigns took to the microphone to address the WWE Universe. Reigns spoke about moving on to the next phase of his career and said he wasn't sure if he'd return to Trenton in the future. He ended by thanking the fans for their support.

In an update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, it doesn't appear that The Tribal Chief will be leaving WWE anytime soon.

According to SRS, who spoke to "numerous people backstage in WWE" following last night's promo, Reigns is "heavily figured into creative plans for the company for the foreseeable future, and he's not expected to leave any time soon."

WWE is ready to accommodate Roman Reigns if he wants to venture into Hollywood

Sapp went on to state that the idea of Roman Reigns choosing to take on more roles in Hollywood is something that WWE has been expecting for quite some time - dating all the way back to his role in Hobbs and Shaw alongside his cousin The Rock.

One WWE source told SRS that The Head of the Table is "likely to be accommodated and incentivized to keep WWE his priority after they've focused programming around him, as WWE doesn't see an end in sight with him factored in."

As of writing, Reigns hasn't commented on or clarified last night's promo. Another source told Sapp they believe The Tribal Chief might be referencing his schedule going forward, which may simply include less WWE Live events.

