Santana and Ortiz faced Best Friends on the main event of AEW Dynamite last week in a Parking Lot Fight. Even though Santana and Ortiz ended up on the losing side, the match was very well received by both fans and critics and got 5 stars from Dave Meltzer.

Santana and Ortiz were guests on Busted Open Radio this week to discuss the match.

Santana and Ortiz reveal Jerry Lynn's influence on Parking Lot Fight

During the interview, Ortiz described former WWE Light Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn's influence on the Parking Lot Fight. Lynn is now a producer with AEW and helped lay out the Parking Lot Fight:

Thanks to Jerry Lynn, the agent the match, and Jerry Lynn has all the experience in the world when it comes to these types of matches. He definitely gave us the guidance because we came with a bunch of crazy ideas, as you can imagine. We were like, 'Oh, let do this, this, this, and this' and Jerry harped on. He doesn't want the match to be built furniture, where the guys are trying to build all these crazy extravagant things to get put in through or whatever the case is. So, Jerry kept harping on that.

He wants the match to flow and I think we accomplished that in the match and we were pretty much all on the same page. H/T: WrestlingINC

.@orangecassidy helped the Best Friends out of a sticky situation last week - show some love for the one and only 🍊 pic.twitter.com/fmo6LwxmYe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 19, 2020

Ortiz discussed the mentality they went into the match with, saying that everyone involved wanted to look like a real fight:

We all wanted to, for a lack of a better term, murder each other, and we were down. We were down for whatever and Santana also had that talk where it was just like, 'Hey guys, listen. We're going out there. This is a fight for us. At the end of the day, we'll be fine, but let's go out there with that mentality because if we don't have that mindset like this is a real fight, it's not going to come across on the screen.' H/T: WrestlingINC

You can check out Busted Open Radio HERE.