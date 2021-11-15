Former WWE stars The IIconics reveal if they are interested in moving to AEW

The IIconics aren't ready to make a change to their wrestling landscape even though 2021 has seen a lot of cooperation between different promotions.

The collaboration of several wrestling promotions has decimated the stigma of uncooperation that has existed for over 30 years.

AEW has made use of these significant alliances in the best way possible, having created a symbiotic environment where other companies can benefit each other. They have made ties with other organizations like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, and IMPACT Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstars made it clear they want to take their time and focus solely on their current home: IMPACT Wrestling. The Iconics discussed their future in a recent chat with Wrestling Daily with Alex McCarthy:

"For right now, yes, there are incredible companies and other wrestlers and entertainers out there, but our hearts are with IMPACT. They've given us this opportunity and we don't let them down. We have so much more in store that we can't wait to show the world exclusively at IMPACT. That's our focus right now. That's where our heart is. We're putting all of our time and energy into IMPACT."

"I've always been thinking about the future but I honestly mean it when I say I haven't these past six months. I've been so happy with living in the moment and, for the first time in my life, not stressing about what's going to happen six months, a year, two years, five years down the road. It's been extremely fulfilling for me to do that. It's great on our mental health."

The IIconics were released from WWE earlier this year

The IIconics were a substantial addition to WWE's already stacked Women's Tag Team division. The duo captured the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 35. But, despite their popularity, they were split up. Billie was sent to SmackDown and Royce to RAW.

The IIconics are the first all-Australian tag team champions in WWE history and the first Australians to win a title at WrestleMania. They were released by WWE in April 2021.

However, the turn of events didn't dampen their spirits as they teamed up again. As of October 2021, they have made IMPACT Wrestling their home.

Currently going by the name The IInspiration, they have captured gold in the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship and have become the only team in history to have won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship & IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

