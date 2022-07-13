Current WWE star responds after crying following Liv Morgan's first title win

Tamina Snuka shared that she was emotional after Liv Morgan's first WWE title win due to her persistent efforts in the ring.

This year's Money in the Bank premium live event crowned the new winner of the contract, Liv Morgan. Not long after winning the briefcase, the underdog cashed in on her contract and captured the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey.

While speaking with Ryan Satin from Out of Character, Snuka discussed Morgan's win and revealed that she was emotional after Morgan was crowned the champion. She expressed that she witnessed how Liv worked hard and how happy she was for the champion to succeed.

"Liv has been through that. Liv has done something that a lot of people dream about...She just did that, and I get a little bit emotional because you have that love for people in that sense and you want them to succeed, and you want them to have that. So when she finally got it, and she won it, yeah I felt that for it. Yeah I was happy. Everybody was happy. She deserved it, and she freaking got it." [H/T Fightful]

Liv Morgan is set to face Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Title for the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Tamina Snuka says that everyone in WWE supports each other

Superstars mostly spend time with each other for the majority of the time, and it's somehow expected that a certain bond is shared within the talents.

In the same interview, the former WWE 24/7 Champion shared that it felt different when Liv won the title. She also added how she recognized the hard work the girls insert for their craft, which makes their support for each other stronger.

“You know, when you just want it for somebody so, so much, like yeah, there’s things that you want for yourself. But man, when you want something for somebody else so, so bad, that was her (Liv), and she got it...I see all the girls work hard. I see all the girls push through...But this is why we are all so close in the sense in that we all try to sit there and uplift each other, and that’s the only way that you can do that because of everything that you go through."

For now, it will be interesting to see what happens next with Liv Morgan's career and how her run as the Women's champion will go.

