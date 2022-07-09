Watch: Current star almost in tears while talking about Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's title win

Liv Morgan had a heartfelt reaction to watching Tamina Snuka get emotional while talking about her SmackDown Women's title win.

Tamina Snuka is the next guest on Ryan Satin's Out Of Character podcast. Satin recently shared a short clip from the episode on his Twitter, in which Tamina can be seen discussing Liv Morgan's recent SmackDown Women's title victory. During the final moments of the clip, Tamina can be seen getting emotional over Morgan's big victory.

Morgan noticed the clip and shared a wholesome reaction to the same via her official Twitter handle. Check it out below:

"I love you so much sister @TaminaSnuka," Liv wrote.

Liv Morgan's response to Tamina received a positive response from fans

It goes without saying that Morgan is currently one of the most beloved WWE Superstars on the roster. She has worked incredibly hard over the years towards achieving her goals and has finally become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Morgan's triumphant moment was well received by the WWE Universe. The responses to her recent tweet once again prove that fans are in absolute awe of her. Check out some of the reactions below:

Morgan has put in tons of effort over the years and knows she is more than deserving of a Women's title run. Here's what she told Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the SmackDown Women's title:

"It’s so much better, it’s so much better [the reality of becoming champion is better than dreaming about it]. It’s really, really, really, really overwhelming to hear the crowd chant, ‘You deserve it.’ It’s funny because I don’t think that anything in life — I don’t think anyone deserves anything, but I know that I’ve earned this. I know that I’ve earned this. That’s what makes it so much better." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Morgan is set to take on Natalya in a Championship Contender's match on next week's SmackDown. If Natalya wins the bout, she will secure a title opportunity against Liv. She is also scheduled to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

