Liv Morgan reacts to huge SummerSlam matchup announcement

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on facing Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam 2022.

Rousey and Natalya were in a singles competition on SmackDown this week. Earlier, the Queen of Harts made it clear that Morgan won the title only because she softened up The Baddest Woman on the Planet during their match. Natalya said the new champ should be thanking her and not fans.

Megan Morant caught up with Morgan on SmackDown Lowdown this week to get her reactions to the announcement. Morgan said she'd be ready for Rousey, making it clear that she's willing to go to any lengths to defend the title:

"As soon as Ronda is fully recovered, I'll be ready and waiting to defend my title against her because I know it's gonna be the fight of my life. But let me tell you something else, I also know with every fiber of my being and my heart and in my soul, no one loves this championship more than me. No one wants this championship more than me. Anyone that's had it before me or anyone that wants it after. This is mine and anyone that thinks they are willing to fight harder than I'm going to fight for this, I can't wait to prove them wrong. Watch me." (from 0:20 to 0:55)

You can watch the full video here:

Liv Morgan was in an interview with Michael Cole on SmackDown

The new SmackDown Women's Champion spoke with WWE announcer Michael Cole in a special interview this week. Morgan was in a celebratory mood as she thanked fans for their support through all the ups and downs.

In response to Cole's question about facing Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan said she's ready for a rematch whenever The Baddest Woman on the Planet wants it.

