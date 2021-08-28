Real reason why AEW was never interested in Brock Lesnar finally revealed - Reports 

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Brock Lesnar as the company knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high.

Brock Lesnar returned at the end of SummerSlam and effectively ended all speculation about a potential move to AEW.

It was also reported that the decision to get Brock Lesnar back in the same week as CM Punk's return was an obvious counter from WWE to match the buzz generated by AEW.

Wrestling is awesome because CM Punk, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar are back! And Rick Ucchino will undoubtedly anger Rhea Ripley fans this week.



Meltzer noted that recent developments favored Brock Lesnar as he received the best possible deal from the WWE.

The original plan was for the Beast Incarnate to return for a program with Roman Reigns, but the feud was not scheduled to happen until much later.

Here's what Meltzer revealed in the newsletter about Brock Lesnar's return:

"As always, Lesnar's timing got him an even better deal. While as best we can tell there was nothing to AEW wanting him because the money to get him would be so high, one story has it that Vince McMahon didn't know that, but it appears it wasn't so much McMahon or FOX fearing his going to AEW as much as needing a big news story for the weekend as a counter. Lesnar was virtually certain to come back for the program with Reigns, but that was considered for months later (if Rock didn't do WrestleMania in 2022) or years later (if he did)," revealed Meltzer.

What's next for Brock Lesnar after his WWE return?

As reported recently via Fightful Select, Brock Lesnar has signed a new contract with WWE that would see him wrestle around eight matches for the company.

Brock Lesnar has penned a one-and-a-half-year deal, and the contract can be renegotiated if the company wishes to add more matches.

Brock Lesnar did not appear on this week's SmackDown as WWE has other storyline plans for Roman Reigns before arriving at the big-money feud between the two archrivals.

