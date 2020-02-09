The Rock shares heartfelt video from his father's funeral

' src='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2020/02/08f62-15812177352761-800.jpg'> ' data-img-low='https://statics.sportskeeda.com/editor/2020/02/08f62-15812177352761-500.jpg' src='data:image/svg+xml, '>Vince McMahon embracing The Rock" height="449" width="800" />

Vince McMahon embracing The Rock

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson had passed away earlier this year at the age of 75. Johnson's son, WWE legend The Rock has now posted a clip from his father's funeral on his official Instagram handle. In an earlier post, The Rock had revealed the cause of his father's death, stating that he had been battling an infection. A clot that had developed in Johnson's leg had traveled up his body which ultimately clotted his lung and resulted in a heart attack.

As can be seen in the clip below, the funeral was attended by a long string of wrestling personalities including Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon. You can check out the trio sharing a heartfelt moment with The Rock at the 3:40 mark.

The Rock wrote a caption to his post, detailing the impact his father has had on him and many others. Check out the post below:

Johnson was a mainstay in the National Wrestling Alliance for years before making his way to WWE in 1982, where he was paired with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. The December 10, 1983 episode of Championship Wrestling saw the duo winning the Tag Team titles from The Wild Samoans. Post-retirement, Johnson trained The Rock to wrestle and the rest is history. The Rock went on to become one of the biggest Superstars in the industry, as well as a megastar in Hollywood.