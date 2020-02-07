WWE announcer reveals Brock Lesnar's reaction to his compliment

Brock Lesnar

On the latest edition of Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown Live commentator discussed how WWE RAW didn't get canceled this past week despite terrible weather in the Salt Lake City area.

Graves went on to recall an episode of RAW getting canceled due to a state of emergency being declared, back in 2015.

He added that this was the first time he met current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in person.

Graves went on to compliment Lesnar and The Beast had a light-hearted chat with him in response.

"That night stands out to me because it was the first time I encountered Brock Lesnar in person. I found myself in a conference room sitting beside him, and there was an awkward silence. Neither of us knew each other or what to make of one another other than the fact that I was as terrified of him in person as I had been for years on television. So did what any reasonable human would do in that situation: I complimented 'The Beast' on his jacket which surprisingly led to a fun little exchange."

Lesnar has been a mainstay in WWE ever since his 2012 return after a successful stint in MMA.

It's not a secret that The Beast loves his privacy and is rarely seen engaging with fans or fellow Superstars in a non-WWE capacity.

It's always refreshing to learn stories like these that shed light on a completely different side of the otherwise intimidating Lesnar.