Carmella says she misses former WWE US Champion

SmackDown Live Superstar Carmella recently sat down with BT Sport and discussed a variety of topics.

The former SmackDown Live Women' Champion indicated that WWE ended her pairing with R-Truth in a hurry, and said that she misses him.

"I miss him. I've been asked today a lot about, 'Are you upset that you're not with him anymore?' Of course, I'm so sad. I feel like we had so much more that we could have done. It wasn't, to me, getting old. I felt like we could have taken this and run with it for a long time."

Carmella also opened up on WWE throwing the duo together and that it wasn't supposed to be anything big.

"Without Truth, this last year would have been so boring. We were kinda just thrown together and it wasn't a thing that was ever supposed to be anything. We just had instant chemistry and connected. He became one of my closest friends and is such an amazing entertainer."

Carmella was paired with Truth back in 2018, soon after which the former turned face for the first time in two long years.

The duo were heavily featured on WWE TV last year, as part of the 24/7 title belt segments.

The pairing abruptly ended when Carmella and Truth got separated during the 2019 WWE Draft, with the latter becoming exclusive to RAW.