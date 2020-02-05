5 times a heel won the main event of WrestleMania

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns

The 36th edition of The Show of Shows is set to emanate from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5, 2020. Presented on closed-circuit television in 1985, WrestleMania turned into the biggest wrestling festival of the year and has been going strong for the past 35 years.

The show is dubbed by many as the culmination of the biggest storylines of the year, and a place where legends are made and careers come to an end.

With WrestleMania being the biggest show of the year, it's only logical that WWE would want to send the fans home happy at the end of the show, and that has been the case for most of the WrestleMania events.

The first 15 consecutive WrestleManias ended with a babyface standing tall, but it all changed at WrestleMania 16. Ever since then, we've had several instances where a heel came out on top to close WrestleMania on a sour note. Let's take a look at five such instances.

#5 Triple H - WrestleMania 2000

Triple H

For the first 15 years of its existence, WrestleMania closed on a high note with a babyface posing for the elated crowd. At WrestleMania 16, the main event saw Triple H, The Rock, Big Show, and Mick Foley compete in a Fatal-4-Way Elimination match for the WWE title.

The Rock and Triple H were the last two remaining competitors in the match, and it seemed like The Brahma Bull was going to pick up the win. Vince McMahon, who was on The Rock's corner, turned on The Great One and helped Triple H win the WWE title, leaving the fans in a state of shock at what they had just witnessed.

