Current Champion talks meeting Finn Balor as a 12-year-old

Finn Balor

Jordan Devlin recently spoke with Scott Fishman from TVInsider and discussed a variety of topics in regards to his career so far.

Devlin opened up on the surreal feeling of working for the same promotion as Finn Balor.

Devlin met Balor when he was a 12-year-old kid, and went on to train under the former Universal Champion.

"He was the best wrestler in Ireland then and probably now. He was the person I most aspired to be like. He was always the guy I wanted to measure up to and up with. He went from Ireland to Japan to train, as did I. He went to New Japan Pro Wrestling. I went to Zero-One. He went to the States and WWE. I was a couple of years behind him when WWE signed me. We’ve been running the same path for a long time."

Also read: What happened between Ricochet and Seth Rollins after WWE RAW went off air [Video]

After a stint on the indie scene for over a decade, Jordan was brought in to NXT UK in 2016.

At the Worlds Collide event on January 25, 2020, Devlin became the Cruiserweight Champion for the first time in his career, when he defeated Travis Banks, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, and Angel Garza in a Fatal-Four-Way match.