What happened between Ricochet and Seth Rollins after WWE RAW went off air [Video]

Ricochet and Seth Rollins

Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat match on last night's edition of RAW. He will now face Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Immediately after Ricochet won the match, Lesnar stormed out to the ring and hit him with an F-5.

Things didn't end here though. After RAW went off the air, Rollins approached Ricochet, who was collecting himself after the unexpected attack, and cut a promo addressing the live crowd.

You can call me a lot of things, but how dare you call me a liar? I'm not a liar. Ricochet here just won a hard-fought contest and now he is going on to Super ShowDown to take on The Beast, Brock Lesnar. One thing I respect is a hell of a fight, so that's why I'm out here offering a man my hand. So please, if you'll give us a moment, I'm trying to show a man who deserves it, some respect, all right?

After cutting the promo, Rollins shook hands with Ricochet and proceeded to raise his hand to a loud pop. As expected, The Architect then attacked Ricochet and prepared to hit a Curb Stomp, which was immediately blocked by the high-flyer. Ricochet laid down Rollins to send the fans home happy. Check out the full clip here.