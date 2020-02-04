Goldberg issues big warning ahead of his SmackDown return

Goldberg

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE made a huge announcement for Friday Night SmackDown. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is all set to make his return this Friday on the Blue brand.

The former World Champion took to Instagram soon after the announcement was made. He posted a photograph from his first WCW TV match. Goldberg kicked off his undefeated streak in this match against Hugh Morrus (better known as Bill Demott) on the September 22, 1997 edition of Nitro. The picture shows Goldberg standing tall over a fallen Morrus. He didn't forget to warn WWE's current crop of Superstars in the caption, teasing that more victims could be added to his list in the future. Check out the post below:

Also read: Former Cruiserweight Champion teases leaving WWE

It has been a long while since we saw Goldberg in a WWE ring. The last time he wrestled a match, he squashed Dolph Ziggler in a matter of seconds at SummerSlam 2019. Soon after, the duo got into a heated confrontation in Las Vegas.

It would be interesting to see whether Goldberg will target someone he has never faced, or if he will set his sights on Ziggler again. With Super ShowDown almost on the horizon, we might also get to see him wrestle in Saudi Arabia again.