Former Cruiserweight Champion teases leaving WWE

Is he leaving?

NXT Superstar Lio Rush recently posted a tweet that has left his fans in a state of worry. Rush stated in the tweet, "You're going to miss me", seemingly teasing that he's leaving the company. Check out the tweet below:

You’re going to miss me — Lio (@itsLioRush) February 4, 2020

Rush currently wrestles on both NXT and 205 Live brands. Last year, Rush was removed from WWE TV soon after WrestleMania 35. A string of reports followed, stating that Rush had backstage heat in WWE that stemmed from issues with his attitude. Other reports mentioned that he had been disrespectful with his peers as well as WWE veterans. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry confirmed the same soon after.

After the long sabbatical, Rush made his return to WWE TV on the September 18 episode of NXT, where he defeated Oney Lorcan to become the #1 contender for Drew Gulak's NXT Cruiserweight title. He went on to defeat Gulak to capture the title on the October 9 edition of NXT. The reign lasted 63 days, before Rush dropped the belt to Angel Garza. Lio's tweet has led to tons of fan speculation on his Twitter timeline, but he has yet to clarify his cryptic tweet as of now.