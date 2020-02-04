Ricochet reacts to fan outrage over Brock Lesnar attacking him on RAW

Lesnar stands tall over a fallen Ricochet

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat #1 contender's match, and will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WWE Super ShowDown.

Immediately after the match was over, The Beast ran down to the ring and hit a thunderous F-5 on Ricochet. Lesnar stood tall over a fallen Ricochet to close the show.

The fans weren't thrilled with what happened at the end of RAW, with the general consensus being that WWE should have let Ricochet celebrate his huge victory for a while, instead of letting him get mauled by Lesnar immediately.

Injured Superstar Xavier Woods shared the sentiment as well, as can be seen in this tweet.

Ricochet didn't seem too thrilled with the fan response to Lesnar's attack, and put out a tweet soon after the show was over.

Can’t you all just enjoy things? Haha — Rick O’shea (@KingRicochet) February 4, 2020

Ricochet and Lesnar had a confrontation a short while ago on RAW, which didn't end well for the former.

It would be interesting to see how he fares against The Beast at WWE Super ShowDown.

