NXT Superstar reveals what he did after being attacked by Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Former RAW commentator and current NXT Superstar Dio Maddin still hasn't forgotten what Brock Lesnar did to him on the November 4, 2019 edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Beast attacked Maddin and hit a thunderous F5 on him when the latter defended Jerry Lawler, who was being threatened by Paul Heyman.

At tonight's WWE NXT live event in Orlando, Maddin defeated Cal Bloom and delivered a scathing promo following the victory.

"I had the opportunity a couple of months ago to talk about the job I wanted to do. Then I had a wake-up call when Brock Lesnar, I'm gonna call a spade a spade, put me through a table. A lesser man would press charges, but Dio Maddin is not a lesser man.

"Dio Maddin went home, he looked at himself in a mirror, he even looked at the faces of his three beautiful daughters, and I told them, 'Never again'. Dio Maddin isn't about talking, Dio Maddin is about that action, and that action is to lay a stack of bodies until I get where I'm trying to go."

M4 - @GREATBLACKOTAKU pinned Cal Bloom



Afterwards Dio cut a passionate promo #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/FkXfMHpeW3 — Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) February 2, 2020

Last year, Maddin made his debut as a RAW commentator, on the season premiere of Monday Night RAW.

Maddin joined WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Vic Joseph, and was a mainstay on Monday nights until Lesnar's attack.

Maddin left the announce team soon after, and went back to NXT to resume his in-ring career.