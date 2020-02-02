CM Punk reveals the toughest part of making the transition from WWE to UFC

CM Punk in UFC and WWE

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk recently answered a string of fan questions on his Twitter handle.

Punk was asked by a fan about the toughest part of getting ready for UFC, after being a professional wrestler for years. Punk stated that staying healthy was tough for him while making the transition.

Check out the exchange below:

Before trying to make a name for himself in the world of MMA, Punk had been a mainstay in professional wrestling for over 15 years. After performing for Ring Of Honor, Impact Wrestling, and several independent promotions, Punk was signed by WWE in September 2005.

He soon began getting loud reactions from the WWE Universe, and it didn't take long for him to secure a spot on the main roster. Punk went on to become a five-time World Champion, and left the company in 2014 on bad terms.

Later that year, he signed a contract with UFC. Punk competed in two UFC fights, and lost both of them. UFC President Dana White later hinted that Punk's UFC career was over.

Punk later transitioned into an announcing role and signed a contract with CFFC as a commentator.