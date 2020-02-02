Chris Jericho gives major update on his son's wrestling career

Chris Jericho with his son Ash

All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho recently shared a picture on his official Instagram handle, and it looks like his son Ash is all set to follow in his father's footsteps.

As can be seen in the photo below, Ash kicked off his high school wrestling career yesterday. Jericho stated the same in the caption and added that the wrestling world should look out for him.

A bunch of wrestling personalities reacted to the picture, including WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Vickie Guerrero, and Natalya. Check out the post below:

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer has advice for Matt Riddle following altercation with Brock Lesnar backstage

Jericho is widely regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in the history of this business. Following his stint as a cruiserweight in WCW in the late 1990s, he signed with WWE and the rest is history.

Jericho went on to become multiple-time WWE World Champion and is a sure-fire first-ballot future Hall of Famer. He is currently the AEW World Champion and is as relevant as ever at the age of 49.

With someone of the caliber of Jericho by his side to guide him at all times, Ash could certainly do well for himself in the world of wrestling if he decides to become a pro-wrestler in the near future.