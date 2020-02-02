WWE Hall of Famer has advice for Matt Riddle following altercation with Brock Lesnar backstage

Riddle and Lesnar

On the latest edition of "The Hall Of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the Royal Rumble backstage altercation between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar.

The former World Champion had some advice for Riddle on why Superstars shouldn't get into these kinds of situations.

"Watch what you say first and foremost, Matt, because guys out there can really make you look like something that you really aren't.

"Be careful what you say even if you are just messing around. Think about what you are going to say because people can take it and edit it and make it sound like what they want it to sound like and trust me that's what you don't want.

"Lesson to be learned: Don't work an angle unless you know the guy. It's bad for business. That's just the way I feel about it."

Riddle had been talking about wanting to retire Lesnar for a long while, and it seems like Lesnar finally decided to confront The King Of Bros to talk about the same.

Soon after the incident was reported, rumors came out stating that WWE had advised NXT stars to refrain from calling out main roster Superstars without their knowledge.