WWE Rumors - NXT Superstars receive advice following Brock Lesnar-Matt Riddle backstage altercation

Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle were reportedly involved in a backstage altercation at the Royal Rumble PPV

As previously reported, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and NXT Superstar Matt Riddle had a backstage altercation at the Royal Rumble PPV. The aftermath of the incident saw WWE holding a media class for NXT Superstars at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

PWInsider is reporting that the NXT talents were specifically advised not to tweet at, or call out main roster Superstars without their prior knowledge.

"In regard to stories that Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle had a run-in at the Royal Rumble backstage, where Lesnar made it clear to Riddle (who constantly talks about retiring Lesnar on social media) that he will never work with Riddle, so he should knock it off, there’s absolutely truth to the story, to the point that earlier today, during a media class at the WWE Performance Center, there was a specific mention of not tweeting and calling out talents from Raw and Smackdown without their knowledge, which got a big laugh from the NXT talents in attendance."

It's not a secret that Riddle wants to retire Lesnar at some point in the future. The King Of Bros has mentioned the same on several occasions in the past, and has been pretty vocal about it on social media.

Riddle had a strong showing in UFC and other MMA promotions before making his way to WWE NXT in 2018. Reportedly, Lesnar had enough of Riddle's comments targeting him, and decided to talk to him about the same when the duo crossed paths backstage at the Royal Rumble event.

"Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in s**t because you and I will never work together. Ever."