Rusev reacts after being removed from the Royal Rumble match

Rusev isn't thrilled with being removed from the Royal Rumble match at the last moment

WWE Superstar Rusev recently took to Twitter and aimed a slight jibe at the fact that both he and Bobby Lashley were taken out of the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Rusev responded to Lashley's tweet that he had made prior to the annual free-for-all, stating that he would eliminate Rusev from the match, and that it's going to be the best part of the event.

Lashley's tweet was accompanied by a short clip from WWE 2K20, showing The Almighty throwing Rusev over the top rope. Rusev replied to the tweet and stated that it was all for nothing. Check it out below:

All that animation for nothing https://t.co/eJdq2rtoyH — Miro (@RusevBUL) January 28, 2020

It should be noted that both Rusev and Lashley were scheduled to be a part of the Royal Rumble match. It all changed just ahead of the match, as WWE announced that both Superstars were not medically cleared to compete.

Shortly before the match kicked off, Michael Cole announced that the two Superstars were involved in a parking lot brawl, and were hurt. Cole added that both Rusev and Lashley were now out of the Royal Rumble.