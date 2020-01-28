WWE provides medical update on Edge following the attack by Randy Orton on RAW

Orton destroys Edge on RAW

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW didn't exactly end as Edge had planned. The WWE Hall of Famer came out to a thunderous ovation and addressed his shocking return last night at the Royal Rumble. Soon after, Edge's former tag team partner Randy Orton came out and the segment ended with Orton destroying The Rated-R Superstar in the middle of the ring.

The heinous attack didn't sit well with the fans one bit and Orton was showered with a loud chorus of boos and chants of 'a**hole'. WWE has now posted an update on Edge, on its official website.

Edge has been taken to a local medical facility following an attack by Randy Orton at the conclusion of Raw, WWE.com has learned.

Following Orton's dastardly attack on Edge, it's now being reported that the former Tag Team Champions will face off at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. Both WWE veterans have a lot of history together, and were once the best of friends. The duo took on Triple H and Shawn Michaels back in 2006 in a long feud. Last night, Orton and Edge had a wholesome chat during the Rumble match. They worked as a team for some time in the match before Edge eliminated The Viper from the match.