WWE Rumors - Edge's WrestleMania 36 opponent confirmed?

Edge was on RAW after Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to in-ring action at this past week's Royal Rumble PPV, returning to the ring after 9 years. He was one of the last three Superstars remaining in the ring, eventually being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Edge confirmed that he's now back wrestling full-time on the RAW after Royal Rumble, and it seems WWE have an opponent in mind for him - Randy Orton.

WrestleVotes posted a tweet during RAW that we could possibly see Edge and Orton face off against each other at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida.

Edge vs Randy Orton.

Tampa, Florida.

4.5.2020. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 28, 2020

On this week's RAW, Edge closed off the show, where he spoke about his journey and confirmed that he was "back home", to the WWE. He spoke of the Superstars he faced in the ring and that he would meet them more in the ring.

Orton interrupted Edge's speech, and he praised the returning legend, for helping him in his younger years. He proposed the reunion of the Rated RKO team, but quickly turned on Edge, landing an RKO on him. He then went on attack him with a steel chair to Edge's head, which left the WWE Hall of Famer laying helplessly in the middle of the ring.

This, along with their interaction at Rumble, where Orton wanted to RKO Edge after the two formed a partnership of sorts, hints at a WrestleMania match between the two for later this year. Orton was eventually eliminated by Edge at the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

