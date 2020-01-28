WWE RAW Results January 27th, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What a night it turned out to be!

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW and celebrated his Royal Rumble win before challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania. He then laid out an open challenge and The OC answered the call. They both wanted to face Drew and he agreed to fight them both.

Drew McIntyre vs. The OC

Lesnar made a surprise appearance on RAW

Anderson kicked things off against Drew but Gallows was tagged in early on. The OC went for the Magic Killer early but was denied by McIntyre who hit a Futureshock DDT on Gallows and then the Claymore on Anderson. He hit another Claymore, this time on Gallows and pinned them both at the same time.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. The OC

After the match, Drew tossed the OC out of the ring before Brock Lesnar sneaked up on him and hit an F5.

Match rating: B

Rate this match here.

Rey Mysterio vs. MVP

A great match from two veterans

Advertisement

MVP hit a huge boot to the face of Mysterio early on for a near fall. Rey got a bit of momentum with a senton but MVP hit the Ballin' Elbow for a near fall. After a botchy 619 and a frog splash, Rey picked up the win.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. MVP

Match rating: B

Rate this match here.

Aleister Black vs. Promotional Talent

Aleister has a new M.O

The rookie took kick after kick before Aleister hit the Black Mass for the easy clap.

After the match, he got on the mic and was not gonna wait for Superstars to come to him anymore. He was going to pick his fights from now on.

Result: Aleister Black def. Promotional Talent

No more waiting for a fight. As of tonight, @WWEAleister vows to "bring the fight" to the #RAW locker room. pic.twitter.com/oEhbs4eKOX — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2020

Match rating: C

Rate this match here.

Seth Rollins was out with his tag partner and newest disciple, Buddy Murphy. They revealed that KO and Samoa Joe asked them for a tag title match and Rollins accepted the match. Owens and Joe came out and questioned why Rollins was so ready to fight, deciding that the AOP were hiding nearby.

1 / 5 NEXT