WWE Rumors: Backstage details on how company plans to use Edge

Edge returned to the ring for the first time since 2011

One of the biggest comebacks in recent times in WWE happened at this Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV, where WWE Hall of Famer Edge, returned to the ring after nine years.

Now, backstage details have emerged on how WWE plans to use the legend following his return to the ring. According to PWInsider, who have reported a few times about Edge's in-ring return, WWE plans to use the Rated-R Superstar as a "special attraction".

The report states that WWE will not use the 46-year-old on a weekly basis and that he will be working only at "special events". This could be perhaps similar to what Brock Lesnar does in WWE at the moment, wrestling on big events like Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

He reportedly had discussions with AEW regarding an in-ring return but Vince McMahon wasn't keen on bringing him back even though he was cleared by doctors. McMahon then agreed on the condition that he would be brought back only if WWE's doctors cleared him.

Edge returned to WWE as the No.21 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match, and his return blew the roof off the Minute Maid Park. He made three eliminations in the entire match, and was one of the last Superstars in the ring before being eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre went on to eliminate Reigns and win the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

Earlier in the match, Edge had formed an alliance of sorts with former tag team partner Randy Orton, as the two claned house. But, Orton - ever the wily customer - tried to RKO Edge when the returning legend had turned his back on him.

But, Edge got the last laugh as he threw Orton out of the ring and eliminated the Apex Predator. This is perhaps one feud that could happen in the future following Edge's return.

Read more about the Royal Rumble results and highlights here.