WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Results, January 26th, Royal Rumble Winners, video highlights

What a Rumble

Royal Rumble kicked off with Roman Reigns and Baron Corbin showing up for the Falls Count Anywhere Match. The Kickoff show saw Sheamus defeat Shorty G and Andrade def. Humberto Carrillo to retain the US title.

.@humberto_wwe looks to make the most of his opportunity at the #USTitle against @AndradeCienWWE on the #RoyalRumble Kickoff while @Zelina_VegaWWE keeps a watchful eye at ringside! pic.twitter.com/AMBy10uqjM — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2020

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin - Falls Count Anywhere Match

A great match to kick off the first PPV of the year

The match headed outside for a bit but then Corbin hit the Deep Six in the ring for a near fall. They ended up in the stands soon enough and were fighting among the crowd before Corbin slammed Reigns on the German announce table for a two count.

Corbin chokeslammed Reigns through the Spanish table for yet another near fall. They took to crowd again and now the international tables were in danger as Roman hit Corbin with Samoan Drops through two of them.

Roode and Ziggler attacked Roman and The Usos came out to even things up. Both Jimmy and Jey went down and the heels were setting them up for a big move on a guardrail but The Usos turned it around and Jimmy leaped on top of them from the scaffolding.

Roman was up and locked Corbin in a porta-potty and flipped it to the side before Corbin managed to escape it. Corbin attacked Reigns with a steel chair and Reigns hit a Superman punch and then a spear on the dugout for the win.

Result: Roman Reigns def. King Corbin

Match rating: A

Backstage, Kevin Owens was confident about the Rumble but Samoa Joe warned him from getting in his way. They were not going to be taking it easy on each other tonight

Mandy and Sonya were in an interview and Sonya said she would sacrifice her own chance at winning the Rumble for her partner Mandy.

