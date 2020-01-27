5 feuds that could start after 2020 Royal Rumble- Edge and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 36 opponents; tag team to split?

Edge and Brock Lesnar were the stars of 2020 Royal Rumble

The 2020 Royal Rumble was quite an exciting show as WWE paved the way for the Road to WrestleMania. The two Rumble matches lived up to expectations while the match between Becky Lynch and Asuka for the RAW Women's title was a great match as well.

The show could have signalled the end of quite a few feuds, including the feud between Lynch and Asuka, as well as the one between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan.

The show could also see the beginning of quite a few feuds, perhaps even potential WrestleMania matches for later this year.

Let's take a look at 5 feuds that could start after 2020 Royal Rumble:

#5 Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler

Charlotte Flair now has a ticket to WrestleMania!

Charlotte Flair won the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match, booking her place for WrestleMania 36. The Queen entered the competition at #17 and made 4 eliminations, the last of which was the most important when she eliminated NXT's Shayna Baszler.

Baszler, the two-time NXT Women's Champion, was the last and final Superstar to enter the match and made a whopping 8 eliminations, and was quickly the favourite to win the match. But, Flair cleverly put Baszler over the top.

While Flair will now decide on whom she will face at WrestleMania 36, I have a funny feeling - like many other fans - that Flair and Baszler will engage in a feud following Royal Rumble. Baszler lost her NXT Women's title to Rhea Ripley last month, and now many fans have predicted that she could move to either RAW or SmackDown.

If Baszler does show up on the RAW after Royal Rumble, there's a huge possibility that she could engage in a feud with Flair.

