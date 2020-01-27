WWE Rumors: Details about Edge's new "significant" contract revealed; how company kept his return a secret

27 Jan 2020

After months and months of speculation, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to the ring after almost a decade. The Rated-R Superstar entered the men's Royal Rumble match and was one of the last three in the ring, alongside Roman Reigns and eventual winner, Drew McIntyre.

According to WrestleVotes, the 46-year-old has signed a new three-year deal with WWE. The report further states that he is on "significant money", which has been the recent trend with WWE who have offered big-money contracts to their Superstars.

PWInsider have revealed that Edge arrived in Houston on a private jet and was "hidden away" right until his entrance to the ring.

PWInsider had reported a few months ago that Edge had signed a new contract then, but did not specify the length of the new deal. Another report had revealed that Edge was in talks with AEW, WWE's newest competitor, but nothing came off those discussions.

The report reveals that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wasn't sure of Edge's return, perhaps because of the severity of the injury which could have caused paralysis or death if he continued to wrestle. Edge, though, was cleared to wrestle by WWE's doctors which resulted in him returning to the ring at Royal Rumble.

The seeds for this return were sown last year when Edge speared Elias at SummerSlam, which got many fans thinking about a possible return for the Rated R-Superstar.

We could perhaps see Edge on this week's RAW, taking about his return as well as setting up his future feud.

Read more about the Royal Rumble results and highlights here.