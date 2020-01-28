Paige raises fans' hopes about possible in-ring return with interesting Instagram story

WWE Backstage panellist and former WWE Divas Champion Paige has just posted a story on her official Instagram handle.

The story features a bunch of in-ring outfits belonging to Paige, and this has raised the hopes of Paige's fans again. Check out the screengrab highlighting the story below:

After a hiatus back in 2017, Paige returned to the ring later that year and formed a stable with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in the process. The alliance didn't last long, as Paige got injured at a house show and announced her in-ring retirement months later on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ever since Paige's retirement, fans have been clamoring for her to make a return to the ring, despite the former WWE Diva making it clear on several occasions that it won't happen.

Lately though, Paige said that she hopes she will be able to come back one day. Last night, soon after WWE Hall of Famer Edge's shocking return to the squared circle, Paige posted a tweet saying that Edge's return gives people hope.

Paige is currently 27 years old, and if one looks at the number of Superstars who have returned from injuries, including Edge, Paige's return can't be ruled out.

Would you like to see Paige make a return to the ring? Sound off!