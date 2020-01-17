Paige reveals whether she will ever wrestle again [Exclusive]

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive Published Jan 17, 2020

Jan 17, 2020 IST SHARE

Paige

Ahead of BT Sport's WWE launch party to celebrate moving day, I had the pleasure of interviewing seven Superstars inside BT Sport's WWE media bus - I had the pleasure of interviewing Paige, and of course, the first thing I had to address was how the Anti-Diva felt about The Game's comments, and whether she's spoken to him since.

While the first thing I had to do was clear up some comments made by Triple H when I asked The Game about a potential in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge, of course I also had to ask The Anti-Diva whether a return to the ring may actually happen in the wake of a tweet that teased big things to come.

Everyone started thinking I was going to come back at the Royal Rumble! Maybe! Who knows? No, I can't say that.

Never say never. I don't know. Hopefully, one day, I'll be able to come back.

I asked @RealPaigeWWE if she’ll ever return to the WWE ring.



“Never say never. I don’t know. Hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to come back.”@SKProWrestling // @btsportwwe //#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/gWrZZmzoRP — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 17, 2020

BT Sport is the exclusive live broadcaster of WWE in the UK, showing RAW, Smackdown, NXT and NXT UK plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office. Subscribe and watch on TV or the App or try out the BT Sport Monthly Pass.