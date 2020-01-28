Drew McIntyre reveals when he was told about his WWE Royal Rumble victory

McIntyre won the big one

Drew McIntyre will be facing Brock Lesnar with the WWE title on the line at WrestleMania 36 at Tampa, Florida.

The Scottish Psychopath has finally bagged a chance to compete for the top title on the biggest stage there is, and he talked about the same in an interview with Bleacher Report following the Royal Rumble PPV.

McIntyre made an interesting revelation during the interview, and stated that he didn't know that he was going to win the match earlier in the day. McIntyre indicated that the higher-ups let him know about the decision a short while before the match took place.

"I didn't know anything yesterday. I'm talking about today late. I've learned through my experience just to go with the flow. And when you get information, you take it and you perform it to the best of your ability. That's why I always say sports entertainers, wrestlers, don't get the credit we deserve."

McIntyre has come a long way from being a member of 3MB alongside Heath Slater and Jinder Mahal, to bagging a shot in the main event of WrestleMania against Lesnar.

After his exit from WWE years ago, McIntyre improved himself in other promotions and came back to WWE to work on making the prophecy come true.

McIntyre, who was dubbed as a future World Champion by Vince McMahon himself back in 2009, will finally get a chance to turn Mr. McMahon's statement into reality.