Drew McIntyre reveals how it felt to eliminate Brock Lesnar from the Royal Rumble

McIntyre eliminates Lesnar

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre finally realized his dream last night and punched a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 36 after he eliminated Roman Reigns to win the Royal Rumble 2020 match.

In an interview with Bleacher Report soon after his victory, McIntyre discussed a bunch of topics, and opened up on what went through his mind when he shockingly eliminated Brock Lesnar from the match.

"I hope the camera caught my face. That probably said everything, because I have no idea how I reacted. But I was in that moment, and just the idea of walking up to the ring and climbing up on the apron and looking at Brock Lesnar, getting in that ring slowly and in my head I was like, 'I can beat Brock Lesnar, I can take Brock Lesnar no matter what happens. If he shoots at me and comes and tries to take me down, I can beat this man.'

"And when he took off those gloves, goosebumps on my arm went up. I was ready to go no matter what happened. And to kick him out of there, that reaction, you just have to watch the footage. That was exactly how I felt in the moment because it was very bl**dy real."

Also read: Drew McIntyre reveals issue he has with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Lesnar wreaked havoc last night in the Rumble, after coming down to the ring at #1. Lesnar dominated the free-for-all like no one had ever done before, and eliminated Superstars one after the other.

McIntyre and Lesnar were all set for a big showdown, but Ricochet surprised Lesnar from behind and assisted McIntyre in eliminating the WWE Champion from the match.