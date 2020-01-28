Drew McIntyre reveals issue he has with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre

The 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre is all set to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. The Scottish Psychopath spoke with Bleacher Report following his career-defining victory last night, and discussed a wide variety of topics in regards to the road ahead for him.

McIntyre acknowledged the fact that there are many folks who are upset at Lesnar not showing up regularly for work, and added that Lesnar appears as per the contract that he has signed and nobody can hold it against him. McIntyre then added that the issue he has with Lesnar is that he holds the WWE Championship, which is rarely seen courtesy The Beast not appearing on a regular basis.

Some people get upset like, 'Oh, Brock Lesnar, he doesn't show up to work and blah blah blah blah.' I mean, to be fair, he signed a contract where he doesn't have to. We can't hold that against him. What I hold against him is the fact he's got our title. We need that title on TV. We need it in the live events. That's a very important part of RAW, and I want it back.

McIntyre eliminated Roman Reigns last night to win the 33rd edition of the Royal Rumble. On tonight's RAW, McIntyre announced that he will be facing Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 36. Defeating Lesnar to win the coveted WWE title would certainly be the biggest accomplishment of McIntyre's career, and establish him as a legit main-eventer.