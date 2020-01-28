Drew McIntyre chooses his opponent for WrestleMania 36

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW after Royal Rumble started with this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre addressing the WWE Universe. According to the rules, the Royal Rumble winner can choose any of the two World Champions to challenge at WrestleMania and McIntyre picked WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to fight at WrestleMania 36.

Drew McIntyre won the Rumble match last night by lastly eliminating Roman Reigns to punch his ticket to this year's WrestleMania in Tampa Bay, Florida. The Sinister Scotsman kicked off the show by saying that he was in a good mood and felt like dishing out Claymore kicks to people.

McIntyre's challenge was answered by Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The O.C. who were participants in last night's Royal Rumble match too. They both wanted to face McIntyre and he agreed.

It did not take long for McIntyre to take out both Gallows and Anderson by hitting both with Claymore kicks and then covered both of them for the pin to win. The Chosen One then got a huge pop from the WWE Universe and started to celebrate.

However, Brock Lesnar came out behind McIntyre and immediately hit him with a massive F5 when McIntyre turned around. The Beast Incarnate then made his exit from the ring and headed towards the back with Paul Heyman.