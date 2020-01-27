Drew McIntyre sends heartfelt message to his wife following WWE Royal Rumble win

27 Jan 2020

McIntyre dedicates his victory to his wife

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre's road to WrestleMania has begun in style, with The Scottish Psychopath winning the 2020 Royal Rumble match after eliminating Roman Reigns. McIntyre made a huge statement and let everyone know that he meant business, when he eliminated Brock Lesnar from the free-for-all. In the end, McIntyre threw The Big Dog over the top rope and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 36.

Soon after, McIntyre gave a backstage interview and dedicated the Rumble win to his wife. Check out his comments below:

"The first person that came to mind was my wife. You don’t really think about it, but when you’re on the road, fans know it, but we’re away from our families all the time. They endure as much as we endure on the road. We give so much of ourselves to the fans, and we give it willingly, this is our dream, and they’re the ones holding the fort at home. So this one’s for her."

There's still no word as to whether McIntyre will go for the WWE title or the Universal title at The Show of Shows. Judging by what happened between him and Lesnar, and the way McIntyre looked at his victim in a cold and calculated manner following the elimination, we just might get a showdown between these two behemoths at WrestleMania 36.