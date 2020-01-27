5 WWE reunions we saw in the Royal Rumble 2020

The 2020 Royal Rumble is now a part of the history books. The 33rd edition of the annual free-for-all was certainly a spectacle for the ages. The Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre, ended up winning the match by finally eliminating Roman Reigns, and the pop he received following the victory is a sign that bigger and better things are on the horizon for him as we move ahead on the road to WrestleMania 36.

The Rumble is home to shocking moments, surprise entrants, and short-lived reunions. Tonight's match was no exception, as fans got a bunch of reunions they never thought they would ever witness again. In this list, we'll take a look at the 5 biggest reunions we saw in the 2020 Royal Rumble match.

#5 Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler

McIntyre and Ziggler

Minutes after The Scottish Psychopath had shocked the WWE Universe by eliminating Brock Lesnar from the Rumble, Dolph Ziggler came in at #19 and immediately got in McIntyre's face. This gave AJ Styles enough time to hit McIntyre on the knee from behind. Eventually, Ziggler was eliminated by Roman Reigns, while McIntyre went on to win the whole thing.

When McIntyre made his way back to WWE in 2017, he spent a considerable amount of time in NXT, before making his way to the main roster and aligning with Ziggler. McIntyre attacked Titus Worldwide (Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews) on his debut and the duo began wreaking havoc on Monday Night RAW for the next several weeks, putting down the likes of Rhyno, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman. The December 3 episode of RAW saw McIntyre turning on Ziggler, revealing that he was only using him to make his way to the top.

