Four-time RAW Women's Champion wants Chris Jericho to book her on his cruise

26 Jan 2020, 11:24 IST SHARE

Sasha Banks wants to be a part of Chris Jericho 's cruise

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Chris Jericho's second cruise turned out to be a huge success. Titled "Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Part Deux: Second Wave", the cruise sailed from January 20 to January 24, 2020, and was hosted by Jericho, in collaboration with AEW.

Jericho has been posting photos from the cruise on his official Instagram handle lately. One of these photos features SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky), cosplaying as different versions of Jericho. Interestingly, former WWE RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks replied to the post, and asked Jericho to book her. Check out the post and Banks' response below:

Sasha Banks' comment on Jericho's post

This isn't the first time that Banks has interacted with an AEW star on social media, and stirred up the rumor mill. Immediately after WrestleMania 35 last year, Banks took a hiatus and went on to unfollow WWE on Twitter.

Banks proceeded to follow AEW, leading to speculation on "The Boss" possibly wanting to sign with the promotion. Nothing came of it though, and Banks made her return to WWE on the post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW.