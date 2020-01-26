John Morrison shares hilarious story about calling Vince McMahon for WWE return

The latest edition of "WWE Chronicle" focuses on the return of John Morrison after a long hiatus. Morrison talked about his stint in Impact Wrestling, and stated that by the time his run as Impact World Champion was coming to an end, he felt that it was time for him to switch to a bigger company.

Morrison also opened up on how his WWE return came about. The former ECW World Champion said that he sent a text to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, letting him know that he wanted to return to WWE, to which Mr. McMahon replied. Vince then immediately called Morrison and said that he butt-dialed him.

"I was like, ‘oh my god, Vince is calling!’ He goes, ‘Hey John, sorry, that was a butt dial. Let’s talk next week.'"

This led to a long chat between Morrison and Mr. McMahon, which ultimately resulted in conversations with Triple H - WWE's EVP.

I felt like for those 8 years the door was open for me to come back. Of course though, you get a little bit nervous when all that time goes by and you’re thinking, ‘I hope I’m not delusional.'

Morrison made his return on WWE TV on the January 3, 2020 episode of SmackDown Live, and was featured in a backstage interview after he was spotted coming out of The Miz's room. He went on to defeat Big E and Kofi Kingston on two consecutive episodes of SmackDown Live.