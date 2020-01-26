WWE Rumors- Plans for tonight's Royal Rumble, possible returns (Spoilers)

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

26 Jan 2020, 09:48 IST SHARE

Ronda Rousey, Sasha Banks, and Shane McMahon

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 is mere hours away. The event will take place at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas tonight. Amidst rumors of the likes of Edge possibly coming back during the free-for-all, PWInsider is now reporting that Molly Holly is set to appear in the Royal Rumble match. Holly is a 2-time WWE Women's Champion and has also won the WWE Hardcore title on one occasion.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is also scheduled for the match. Phoenix is currently working in WWE NXT as an announcer. Fans might have noticed that former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks hasn't been announced for the match yet, but "The Boss" is also set to be a part of the Women's Royal Rumble. Former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Mercedes Martinez are also scheduled for the same.

Also read: Paige opens up on fans targeting her over Triple H's joke

In regards to a possible return for Ronda Rousey, PWInsider is reporting that there hasn't been any talk, and it will be a "big secret" if she returns. Rousey originally made her WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, making an appearance soon after Asuka had won the match. The WWE RAW Women's title will be contested between Becky Lynch and Asuka tonight. Currently, neither is scheduled for the free-for-all. Interestingly, Shane McMahon is in Houston on Royal Rumble weekend, but there's no talk about "The Best In The World" being a surprise entrant. McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he lost a Ladder match to Kevin Owens on the FOX premiere of SmackDown Live, back in October.

With the Royal Rumble almost on the horizon, what are your picks for the winners of both matches? Which Superstar from the past do you want to see make a surprise return? Sound off in the comment section!