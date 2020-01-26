Paige opens up on fans targeting her over Triple H's joke
WWE Backstage panellist and former WWE Diva Paige recently sat down with Seconds Out and discussed a bunch of topics, including her contribution towards the Women's Revolution. Paige opened up on how it's a bittersweet feeling to sit back and see everyone wrestle, but feel proud of them at the same time.
Paige also spoke about the recent controversy surrounding a joke that WWE EVP Triple H made, that was directed towards her.
"With a recent joke that was made, I had an influx of people who were just being really mean to me. It's hard to deal with, especially as a woman. A lot of the time, they're degrading me and making me feel like I'm not a woman and that I'm disgusting. Some days it's hard, and then some days I'm just like f**k you."
You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below, courtesy Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy.
Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke was among the ones who weren't thrilled with Triple H's joke, and had posted a tweet bashing The Game. Triple H later put up a tweet, issuing an apology for his joke. Check it out here.Modified 26 Jan 2020, 09:17 IST