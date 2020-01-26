Paige opens up on fans targeting her over Triple H's joke

Paige and Triple H

WWE Backstage panellist and former WWE Diva Paige recently sat down with Seconds Out and discussed a bunch of topics, including her contribution towards the Women's Revolution. Paige opened up on how it's a bittersweet feeling to sit back and see everyone wrestle, but feel proud of them at the same time.

Paige also spoke about the recent controversy surrounding a joke that WWE EVP Triple H made, that was directed towards her.

"With a recent joke that was made, I had an influx of people who were just being really mean to me. It's hard to deal with, especially as a woman. A lot of the time, they're degrading me and making me feel like I'm not a woman and that I'm disgusting. Some days it's hard, and then some days I'm just like f**k you."

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below, courtesy Sportskeeda's own Gary Cassidy.

I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/8hH944FG3I — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 12, 2020

Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke was among the ones who weren't thrilled with Triple H's joke, and had posted a tweet bashing The Game. Triple H later put up a tweet, issuing an apology for his joke. Check it out here.