Cody Rhodes reveals why AEW won't have a show during WrestleMania 36 weekend

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News

26 Jan 2020, 08:49 IST SHARE

AEW won't be having a show on WrestleMania 36 weekend

The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania 36 is approaching closer, with the road to WrestleMania kicking off tonight at the Royal Rumble PPV. All Elite Wrestling EVP Cody Rhodes was recently asked by a fan on Twitter whether AEW will present an event on WrestleMania weekend. Rhodes stated in his response that the promotion won't be having a show during 'Mania weekend, adding that it would be piggybacking off WWE. Check out the tweets below:

No my friend. That’s theirs. Piggybacking would just be lame. https://t.co/qEimcIZli2 — Cody (@CodyRhodes) January 25, 2020

WrestleMania has been hands down the biggest show in this business for a long time now. The first WrestleMania was held way back in 1985 at Madison Square Garden, and its success resulted in WWE holding the event every year henceforth. More than 35 years later, WrestleMania has become a global phenomenon and a wrestling festival that lasts an entire week, comprising of the actual event, the Hall of Fame, fan meet and greets, and the RAW after WrestleMania. Several small promotions cash in on the show's popularity and hold events during the weekend in the area.

It was interesting to hear from Cody that AEW will not be having a show during WrestleMania weekend. Many promotions do have shows during WrestleMania weekend and this decision by AEW will be scrutinized by fans and critics worldwide.