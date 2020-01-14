Paige's boyfriend blasts Triple H for insensitive joke about her
WWE EVP Triple H recently answered a bunch of media questions while he was in the United Kingdom for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The Game made a comment about a possible return for former WWE Divas Champion Paige, and ended up making a remark that didn't sit well with her. Triple H stated that Paige probably has some kids she doesn't know of.
Paige took to Twitter soon after, and it seemed like she wasn't happy with Triple H's comment. WWE Backstage host Renee Young and former WWE Diva Nikki Bella chimed in and extended their support toward Paige.
Now, Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke has posted a tweet targeting Triple H for his comments directed towards Paige. Radke slammed WWE and stated that the company should be ashamed of itself for letting Triple H run it. Here's Radke's tweet:
As of now, Triple H hasn't made a statement in regards to his comments. Back in 2016, Paige had revealed during an episode of Total Divas that she had a miscarriage when she was 18 years old. She also stated that she had surgery which could prevent her from having kids in the future.
