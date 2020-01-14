Paige's boyfriend blasts Triple H for insensitive joke about her

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Radke, Paige, and Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently answered a bunch of media questions while he was in the United Kingdom for NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. The Game made a comment about a possible return for former WWE Divas Champion Paige, and ended up making a remark that didn't sit well with her. Triple H stated that Paige probably has some kids she doesn't know of.

Paige took to Twitter soon after, and it seemed like she wasn't happy with Triple H's comment. WWE Backstage host Renee Young and former WWE Diva Nikki Bella chimed in and extended their support toward Paige.

I asked Triple H about the speculation regarding a potential WWE in-ring return for Paige and/or Edge.@SKProWrestling



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/8hH944FG3I — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 12, 2020

Big love to Paige. She’s been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change. https://t.co/vqdkWNyLMa — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) January 13, 2020

We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love. ❤️N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 13, 2020

Now, Paige's boyfriend Ronnie Radke has posted a tweet targeting Triple H for his comments directed towards Paige. Radke slammed WWE and stated that the company should be ashamed of itself for letting Triple H run it. Here's Radke's tweet:

Hey @WWE you should be embarrassed and ashamed of yourselves for letting someone like @TripleH run your company and

publicly disrespect one of your divas @RealPaigeWWE biased or not I hate watching her cry over YOU. hasn’t she been through enough? — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) January 14, 2020

As of now, Triple H hasn't made a statement in regards to his comments. Back in 2016, Paige had revealed during an episode of Total Divas that she had a miscarriage when she was 18 years old. She also stated that she had surgery which could prevent her from having kids in the future.

Also read: Seth Rollins sends heartfelt messages to John Cena and Becky Lynch