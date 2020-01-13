Seth Rollins sends heartfelt messages to John Cena and Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch recently joined John Cena at the premiere of "Dolittle". The premiere was held at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. Cena had posted a bunch of photos on his official Twitter handle, posing with WWE's power couple. The tweet garnered a response from Lynch, who thanked Cena for putting her over last year.

Now, Rollins has posted a couple of photos from the premiere on his official Instagram handle. The Monday Night Messiah added a detailed caption to the pictures, congratulating Cena, Lynch, and himself. Rollins congratulated Cena for a "tremendous premiere", then heaped praise on Lynch and stated that she looks incredible. Lastly, Rollins congratulated himself for being Lynch's partner, in a heartfelt bit.

"The Man" posted a reply to Rollins' album, and said that she's a lucky lady to have Rollins by her side. Check out the post below:

Both Rollins and Lynch turned into megastars in 2019, and dominated their respective divisions for the better part of the year. Rollins lost the Universal title to The Fiend and proceeded to turn heel, while Lynch is still a major fan-favorite and is holding the RAW Women's title, nine months after winning it at WrestleMania 35.