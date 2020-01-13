CM Punk reacts to Paige wanting to take Brock Lesnar to Suplex City at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Backstage panelist Paige had recently posted an amusing tweet, stating that she is coming back at the Royal Rumble. She joked that she'll enter the Men's Royal Rumble match, take Brock Lesnar to Suplex City, and ultimately win the free-for-all. It's not a secret that Paige has been consistently bombarded with fan questions about a possible return to the ring, ever since she announced her retirement back in 2018, and this tweet seems like a jibe at those fans.

The tweet garnered an interesting response from none other than WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor, CM Punk. The former WWE Champion posted a gif in his reply, featuring the "Spider-Man Pointing at Spider-Man" meme. It suggests that Punk is thinking to do the exact same thing that Paige has planned. Check out the tweets below:

While Paige's tweet is nothing more than an amusing joke, Punk's response has raised the hopes of many, as can be seen in the replies to his tweet. With WrestleMania 36 approaching fast, it wouldn't be surprising to learn that WWE is actively pursuing Punk for a shocking return to the ring. Punk wrestled his final WWE match back in 2014, when he appeared in the Royal Rumble match at the namesake PPV.