Becky Lynch sends a heartfelt tweet to WWE legend John Cena

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 12, 2020
Jan 12, 2020 IST

John Cena and Becky Lynch
John Cena and Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were recently seen at the premiere of "Dolittle", at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, California. WWE veteran John Cena has given his voice for a polar bear named Yoshi in the movie. Cena posted a bunch of pictures on his official Twitter handle, one of which shows him posing for the camera with Rollins and Lynch.

The RAW Women's Champion responded to the tweet and recalled Cena coming back to WWE last year to put her over on SmackDown Live. Lynch added that it was her pleasure to do the same for the 16-time World Champion, and finished off her tweet by thanking Cena. Check out the tweets:

On the January 1, 2019 edition of SmackDown Live, John Cena made an appearance and shared the ring with Lynch, who was already incredibly over with the WWE Universe at that point. The duo went on to team up and defeat Andrade & Zelina Vega in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Moments before the victory, Lynch threw Cena out of the ring, and later refused to shake his hand. You can check out the match below:

WWE SmackDown John Cena Becky Lynch
