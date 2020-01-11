Rumor killer on 'leaked' WWE WrestleMania 36 match card

WrestleMania 36

As some of our readers might have noticed, a match card for WrestleMania 36 is currently being circulated on the web, and lists six major matches from the show. Below are the matches listed on the card:

WWE title match: Brock Lesnar vs Tyson Fury

Triple Threat match for the Universal title: Bray Wyatt vs Roman Reigns vs Daniel Bryan

WWE RAW Women's title: Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler

6-Man Hardcore Tag Team match: Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and Big Show vs Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain

Mixed Tag Team match: Rusev and Liv Morgan vs Bobby Lashley and Lana

Randy Orton vs AJ Styles

As per a report by WrestlingNewsCo's Paul Davis, the 'leaked' card isn't real. Although Fury has stated that he is willing to wrestle at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, there aren't plans for him to face Lesnar.

Additionally, as per a recent report made by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, Fury could possibly team up with Braun Strowman to take on some combination of King Corbin, Robert Roode, and Dolph Ziggler. Fury and Strowman faced each other at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, with the former bagging a victory over The Monster Among Men via countout.

Davis further said that Bryan isn't scheduled to be a part of any of the main events of the annual extravaganza. He was told earlier that Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt is the top contender to be the main event at WrestleMania 36, as far as SmackDown Live is considered. The goal reportedly is to bring Reigns back as the top babyface of the promotion.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5, 2020, and is set to emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With the Royal Rumble almost on the horizon, it won't be long before the top matches for WrestleMania 36 are decided.